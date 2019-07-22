State Rep. Margaret Good of Sarasota launches bid to unseat Congressman Buchanan

A Democratic state representative from Sarasota has launched a campaign to oust U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan from his seat in Congress.

Margaret Good, who in February 2018 beat Buchanan’s son James in a special election in Florida House District 72, said Monday she wants to take new leadership to Washington. Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, was first elected to Congress in 2006.

“I first ran for office because our community has real issues that are not being addressed,” Good said in a news release. “From water quality to public education to health care, we deserve better.”

The 16th Congressional District is made up of Manatee County and parts of Sarasota and Hillsborough counties.

Good, 42, garnered national attention when she beat James Buchanan in a district handily won by President Donald Trump in 2016. She won re-election in November 2018.

“I’m running for Congress to serve the people of Florida, and we must look beyond three-word slogans and rise about divisive rhetoric to solve our challenges and create a better future,” said Good, a Sarasota attorney.

“We need a representative who will listen to people, work hard, and do the right thing, even when it means working with those you don’t always agree with or standing up to your own party,” Good said.

Good is the latest in a string of well-known Democrats to try to unseat Rep. Buchanan. In 2018, Buchanan held off a challenge from Sarasota attorney David Shapiro, beating him by 9 percentage points.

Buchanan, one of the wealthiest members of Congress, reported last week that he had already raised almost $1 million for his re-election effort. As of June 30, he had more than $517,000 in cash on hand, according to the Federal Elections Commission.

Good has demonstrated her own fund-raising prowess. For her two races in 2018, Good collected almost $1.2 million in contributions, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

She had already raised $45,000 for her state House re-election campaign. Three Republicans have filed to run for the seat in next year’s election, according to Florida Division of Elections.