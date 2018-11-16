Manual ballot recount underway in Manatee County as two state races hang in the balance

The scene at the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Office on Friday morning could best be described as organized chaos as the manual recount of an estimated 8,000 election ballots kicked off slightly behind schedule.
At stake for the court ordered recount is the U.S. Senate race between Republican Rick Scott and Democrat Bill Nelson, as well as the Florida agriculture commissioner race between Republican Matt Caldwell and and Nicole “Nikki” Fried, the Democrat.
A machine recount earlier in the week appears to have settled the race for governor between Republican Ron DeSantis, the apparent winner, and Democrat Andrew Gillum.
Over and under votes are the ones being counted in the manual recount , which must be completed by 5 p.m. Saturday. Over ballots indicate that two candidates may have been marked while under ballots appear that no candidate was selected based on the machines having trouble determining how the ballot was marked.
Ten tables were set up for the recount and each table with have one Republican and Democrat reviewer, as well as representatives from each campaign. Elections office staff will be the only ones allowed to handle the ballots and the reviewers must agree on the intent of the voter on each ballot.
If not, the ballots are placed into a disputed box, which then goes to the Manatee County canvassing board for final determination. No technology may be used during the recount and even pens and pencils are prohibited.
Unlike the automated recount that was able to count votes for everything on the ballot at the same time, the manual recount will focus on the final two races to be determined one at a time, beginning with the Florida Secretary of Agriculture race. When that one is finished, the recount will focus on the Senate race.
Supervisor of Elections Mike Bennett said he fully expects to meet the deadline without issues.
Republican volunteer Ken Piper was on hand to participate and done so in previous elections in Ohio.
“We can’t touch the ballots,” Piper said. “Bennett’s people will put one ballot at a time in front of us for us to review and everybody has to agree on the clear intent of the voter or that ballot goes back to the canvassing board. This is an important election and I’ve been here through the whole recount process so I wanted to be a part of this process.”
