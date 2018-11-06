‘Trumpin’ all the way’ or ‘Turn Florida blue’? Live coverage of Election Day

AT THE POLLS

7 a.m.: The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Tuesday’s Election Day in Florida.

Registered voters must go to their assigned precincts and must bring a photo ID such as a driver’s license or U.S. Passport to cast a ballot.

Voters will select a governor between Democrat Andrew Gillum and Republican Ron DeSantis, and a U.S. senator between Democrat Bill Nelson and Republican Rick Scott. They will also elect someone to the U.S. House of Representatives, as all 435 U.S. Congressional representatives are up for re-election. (One-third of the U.S. Senate is.)

Voters will also vote on state legislative races and 12 Florida constitutional amendments and various ballot questions and local races across Miami-Dade. There are also many local races and ballot questions in Broward County.

In Miami-Dade County, check out the Voter Toolkit to know what you need to vote, including where to vote.

Your photo ID will only be used to confirm your identity and to make sure the signature matches what’s in the voter system, according to the Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections. Your ID will not be used to compare the information to your voter ID number or address.

If you do not have a valid ID, or if you’re not in the voting system, do not leave the polling place. Ask an elections worker to call the elections office to see if you can vote using a provisional ballot.

When you vote, be sure to completely fill in the oval next to your selection.

Individuals may also report voter intimidation by calling the Election Protection hotline, filing voting complaints with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division by calling 800-253-3931, emailing voting.section@usdoj.gov, or submitting an online form.

‘TURN FLORIDA BLUE’

7:15 a.m.: Ida Rahman, a 36-year-old lawyer, showed up early to vote at the West Dade Regional Library in Westchester with her two toddlers in tow, but, like about a dozen people that morning, it wasn’t her correct polling place.

Rahman said she was determined to vote that day and cast her ballot for Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.

“I watched him in the debates and he was calm and collected, but he called (Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron) Desantis out on his bulls---,” she said. “Unfortunately, Desantis responder with bigotry, but that’s to be expected.”

Rahman said she also voted yes on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights for felons because she hoped it would “help turn Florida blue.”

— ALEX HARRIS

‘I’M TRUMPIN’ ALL THE WAY’

6:30 a.m.: Half an hour before the polls opened, the line around the West Dade Regional Library was more than 20 people long.





The line is long and getting longer to vote at the West Dade Library as polls are set to open at 7 a.m. pic.twitter.com/4EYjh7ZTWx — Alex Harris (@harrisalexc) November 6, 2018

Tom Harrison, a 68-year-old retired Metromover technician, was second in line, not because he had anywhere to be, but because he was excited to cast his all-red ballot.

“I’m Trumpin’ all the way across the board,” he said. “Mostly it’s about keeping things the way they’re going. I like the way they’re going.”

He said he plans to vote for Rick Scott for senator and Ron Desantis for governor.

“Compared to Gillum, are you kidding?” He said. “He’s a super con artist. Probably Obama’s little brother.”

Harrison said he plans to figure out the ballot amendments on the fly, but he knows he’ll vote against Republican Carlos Curbelo in his congressional race.

“I don’t like that guy at all. He’s not a Republican at all,” he said. “He voted with Nancy Pelosi 80 percent of the time. That guy lit a fire under my a--.” Harrison said he votes every election and stays informed through YouTube videos.

— ALEX HARRIS

‘DOING MY DUTY’

6:10 a.m.: By 6:10 a.m., a half-dozen people were already queued at North Dade Regional Library in Miami Gardens to avoid any prospect of long lines. Olivia-Bernard Janvier, 65, a native of Haiti, said she was voting for changement—change, meaning Democrats, she said.

Change was also on the mind of Leroy Sameuls, a 49-year-old security guard, who queued up in the pre-dawn twilight to get to work on time.

“I want the Democrats to take back power,” he said. “I’m confident they’re going to do it.”

Daron Clark, 31, didn’t vote in 2016. He was hoping to rectify that decision Tuesday morning.

“I’m doing my duty as a citizen,” he said. “I did my research.”

Miami Gardens and North Miami have both historically leaned Democrat. But Sherman, a 59-year-old who does not work and declined to give his last name, switched his party allegiance in 2016, thanks to Donald Trump.

“I liked what he had to say,” he said. “Black people think all Republicans are against them...but I liked what Trump was saying about immigration and the economy.” He planned to vote for Ron DeSantis for governor, and said he feared Andrew Gillum would raise taxes and turn Florida into a “sanctuary state.”

“I just don’t think it’s right for foreigners to come here and have their children automatically become citizens,” he said.

— ROB WILE