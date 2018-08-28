Bradenton attorney makes history by unseating circuit judge

Bradenton attorney Maria Ruhl unseated Circuit Judge Brian Iten from the bench, making history in the 12th Judicial Circuit.
It has been at least 22 years — if ever — since a sitting judge was voted out of office in the 12th circuit, according to the Florida Division of Election’s online database, which dates to 1996. Iten was appointed to the bench in 2015 by Gov. Rick Scott.
With 63.9 percent of the vote in Sarasota County, 51.2 percent in Manatee County and 47.9 percent in DeSoto County, Ruhl is set to take a place on the bench.
“It’s humbling that you set out to do something and you reach people,” Ruhl said Tuesday evening.
Ruhl, 40, watched the results from her Venice home with her husband and three children. She opted not to host a watch party because she said it was important to get her children, ages 7, 8 and 13, to bed on time for school.
Raised in Broward County after immigrating from Venezuela at age 3, Ruhl runs her own private practice in Bradenton and has handled criminal and civil cases. She and her husband, who also works at the firm, have not decided what to do with her practice.
She is looking forward to what is coming, she said.
Her decision to oppose Iten marked the first time in 12 years that someone ran against a sitting judge in the 12th Judicial Circuit.
That realization was what propelled Ruhl to jump into the race. For her, it was important for local voters to realize they should have a say in who sits on the bench.
“It felt good to be able to stand for what I believe in and to deliver that to voters,” Ruhl said. “It’s humbling that you set out to do something and you reach people.”
The last time a sitting judge had opposition in the 12th Judicial Circuit, which is comprised of Manatee, Sarasota and DeSoto counties, was the 2006 race between Circuit Judge Lee Haworth and defense attorney Susan Hartmann Swartz.
Iten, 50, and his family watched the results come in among friends and supporters at a watch party at their Parrish home.
“It has been an honor to serve this community since 1994,” Iten said. “Today, the voters has spoken, so my time on the bench will come to a conclusion at the end of this year. I wish the judiciary of the 12 circuit continued success and look forward to the next chapter in my legal career. “
Before being appointed to the bench, Iten was a prosecutor for 21 years with the 12th Circuit State Attorney’s Office. When he was first appointed, Iten served in the circuit civil division in Sarasota County. He currently serves in the criminal division in Manatee County.
