Did you vote early? Here’s your last chance

Early voting for the Aug. 28 primaries ends Saturday at 6 p.m. Polls open at 8:30 a.m. at the following Manatee County locations:

Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd.





Manatee County Utilities Administration Offices, 4410, 66th St. W.





Palmetto Library, 923, Sixth St. W.





Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 U.S. Hwy. 301





Supervisor of Elections Office, 600 301 Blvd. W.





As of Friday, 38,264 voters, out of 240,419 eligible, have cast their votes by early voting or vote by mail. The majority have cast votes by mail, which ended earlier this week. There were 33,483 votes cast by mail compared to 4,792 early voters.

There are 103,809 registered Republicans compared to 73,327 registered Democrats in Manatee County. There are 61,669 registered voters with no party affiliation and an additional 1,562 listed as, “other.”

Voters in the primary elections will select their party-affiliated candidate of choice to face the opposing candidate in the Nov. 6 general election.

Manatee County voters will vote in races at the federal, state and local levels for any race that features a party candidate. They also will decide three school board races, although the contest for one of the seats could be decided in the Nov. 6 general election if none of the four candidates gets more than half the votes.

Nonpartisan races, as well as unopposed candidates automatically go forward to the general election.