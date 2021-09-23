New feature on Manatee County Clerk’s website streamlines checking daily court filings

1/13/2021--The Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court has introduced a free service that streamlines searches for new court filings. ttompkins@bradenton.com

To access the new service, visit www.ManateeClerk.com and click on Court Records. On the Public Records Hub homepage, click on the New Cases Filed Today button.

New Cases Filed Today provides a list of recent court cases that populate as the cases are filed with the court. Cases include civil, misdemeanors, and traffic infractions, to name a few. The list resets every day at midnight to display new cases filed over the next 24 hours.

This new feature also displays all civil, family, and criminal cases publicly viewable by law per Florida Rule of Judicial Administration 2.420.

This list continues to grow in size throughout the day, so customers may check back regularly if they do not find the case they are looking for the first time.

Customers searching for a new court case do not require any search keywords. Additionally, customers will save time by visiting a single page to view all new court cases.

1/13/2021--The Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court has introduced a free service that streamlines searches for new court filings.

The Clerk of the Circuit Court serves as the Clerk of Courts, the Clerk of the Board of County Commissioners, auditor, recorder, and custodian of all county funds. In Manatee County, the Clerk’s office also administers a local child support enforcement program, violence protection advocacy program, and Teen Court programs.

Located at 1115 Manatee Avenue West in downtown Bradenton, the Courthouse is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.