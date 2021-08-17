Free property alerts offered by Manatee County Clerk’s office may help detect fraud

4/30/2014--The Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller offers a free public service to alert property owners when documents are recorded, which can help detect property fraud

Property fraud has become a nationwide problem with identity thieves taking out fraudulent loans, forging signatures on deeds to steal property, and more.

Scammers may file official-looking records, such as deeds or a lien, to harass, annoy or extort money from the property owner. Unless the property owner is periodically checking the official records, the fraudulent documents can go undetected.

The Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller offers a free public service to alert property owners when documents are recorded.

Property owners may sign up to receive property alerts when documents are recorded at the courthouse. The Clerk’s Office sends alerts to registered users by email when a recorded document matches the registered user’s search criteria.

“The clerk’s office does not have a record of reported fraud. However, if a property owner suspects fraud, then their first step is to contact law enforcement. Our office is unable to remove a document from the Official Records without a court order,” Jennifer Linzy, public information officer for the clerk’s office, said in an email.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Property alerts do not prevent fraudulent activity, but they do help registered users stay informed to stop criminals by providing timely information.

Learn more about the property alert system and how to sign up by visiting https://www.manateeclerk.com/online-services/property-fraud-alerts/.

4/30/2014--The Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller offers a free public service to alert property owners when documents are recorded, which can help detect property fraud Bradenton Herald file photo