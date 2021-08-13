Manatee County sees 8th-highest population growth in the state, census data shows

While Florida was one of a few states across the country to see population growth this past decade, Manatee County was the eighth highest county with the population growing 23.8% since 2010, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data release.

The Manatee County population grew to about 399,700, according to the 2020 Census, with about 326,600 people who are of voting age. By comparison, the county’s population was nearly 322,800, according to the 2010 census, and 264,000, according to the 2010 census.

Population growth across the country declined to levels lower than during any other decade since the 1930s, the latest data revealed. Florida, however, didn’t follow that trend, growing its population 14.6% with 21.5 million residents in 2020 compared with 18.8 million in 2010.

The growth came to no surprise to Manatee County commissioners George Kruse and Carol Whitmore, who hold the board’s two countywide seats.

“You don’t need census data to see we are growing,” Kruse said. “You can drive down the road, and tell we’re growing. You can try to buy a house or rent an apartment, and tell we’re growing. The census information confirmed in a quantitative basis what we already know on a qualitative or quality of life basis.”

But both actually expected to see more growth reflected in the census data for Manatee County.

“I expected it to be higher, but that’s only the people that people filed out the survey,” Whitmore said.

Across the country, the pandemic presented a challenge in assuring all American residents completed the 2020 Census. Because the data will determine Congressional representation and funding for the next 10 years, the county like so many other local governments nationwide publicly urged residents for months to make sure they were counted by completing their census survey.

Based on presentations to the commission from the various local chambers of commerce and businesses in the community over the past year, Whitmore says the county estimates there are actually about 420,000 residents who currently live in Manatee County.

“It’s all very important and we live with the numbers we have,” she added.

Manatee County, like the nation as a whole, saw the population become more diverse over the last decade with the Hispanic population being the largest minority group of race or ethnicity.

People who identify as Hispanic or Latino make up about 18% of Manatee County residents, compared to 15% in 2010. Across Florida, Hispanics or Latinos comprise 26% of the total population.

Some like Luz Corcuera, executive director of UnidosNow, have been watching this growth in the community for years now.

“I presume that it is being under-counted,” said Corcuera, who believes the Hispanic and Latino community in Manatee County is larger than the data reveals. “But the census overall is showing these trends, that the growth is being driven by minorities, especially the Hispanic and Latino population.”

UnidosNow is a not-for-profit organization who mission to elevate the quality of life of the Hispanic or Latino community in Manatee and Sarasota counties through education.

“The Hispanic and Latino population is not shrinking, it’s growing but yet it is still a population that is underrepresented and faces so many obstacles,” Corcuera said.

The under-representation is not just political, but includes access to services, she said. And while she has seen some efforts by local law enforcement and the school district to do better, Hispanics and Latinos are still mostly absent in local elected officials.

“I would love to see Latino people in leadership positions. But I am hopeful,” she added. “I see this next generation of students is going to be that power we really need, not just with representation but meaningful, impactful work to promote this community.”

Racially, Manatee County remains less diverse than the state overall. According to the census data, about 81% of residents identify as white, including Hispanics; about 9% Black, 2% as Asian and 7% identify as other or multiracial.

While the Black and Asian population remained unchanged compared to 2010, the white population in Manatee County decline having previously made up 84% of the county in 2010. Statewide, the white population decline more, making up 69% of the residents in 2020 compared with 77% in 2010.

Those who identify as other or multiracial grew in Manatee County, which followed a trend seen across the country. In 2010, those who identified as an other race or multiracial made up 5% of the population.

Miami Herald reporters Mary Ellen Klas and Shirsho Dasgupta contributed to this report.