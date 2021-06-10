Manatee’s proposed $853 million budget uses reserves to fix traffic, public safety issues

Manatee County’sproposed $853.5 million budget for 2022 cuts into long-held funding reserves in order to put a major emphasis on bolstering roadway improvements and public safety.

During the first budget presentation on Wednesday morning, the Manatee County Commission said it was thrilled with the investment in aspects of the county that have lagged behind due to rapid growth and development. The proposed 2022 budget is nearly $114 million, or 15 percent, more than the current budget.

“In my opinion, the county has not adequately invested to keep up with the growth we’re having. That’s why we’re having to stress the organization to get these roads and sidewalks and things in place,” County Administrator Scott Hopes said.

“That has been the challenge, but I will tell you that all these folks, including all the directors, have done an incredible job,” he continued. “This has been a big task, but I will tell you the hours we all spent together and the midnight oil staff has burned has resulted in what I think you will find is an impressive first pass at this budget.”

Improving county-owned roads is a top priority, Hopes said. He explained that the county plans to spend $314 million on crucial upgrades over the next five years. Those projects include resurfacing roads, adding sidewalks and expanding some of the county’s key roads — including Lorraine Road, Erie Road and Upper Manatee River Road — to four lanes.

Another area of major investment is the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, which will see a $12.5 million funding boost. Speaking with the board at Wednesday’s meeting, Sheriff Rick Wells said he was comfortable with the proposed budget.

10/23/19--The Manatee County Commission took a first look at the 2022 budget, which rose by $113 million compared to last year. County officials say it fixes traffic problems. The intersection of Cortez Road and U.S. 41, the county’s busiest intersection, is pictured in this Bradenton Herald file photo. Tiffany Tompkins/File

“We’re team players. We know we’re the biggest piece of the pie,” Wells said.

The bigger sheriff’s office budget will help pay for 14 new deputies, salary increases for staff and another vessel for the marine unit to patrol the county’s coastline. The county’s five-year capital improvement plan also includes about $30 million to pay for a new fleet facility, a new medical wing in the jail and a new property evidence building.

Hopes said the budget also reinforces the county’s Building and Development Services Department in order to speed up the approval of development permits. Several Manatee parks, including John Marble Park, Lincoln Park and the Premier Sports Complex, will receive upgrades as part of the budget, as well.

Commissioners thanked Hopes for hitting the ground running with a budget that addresses so many of their concerns. Commissioner Vanessa Baugh described the budget as “powerful” and “refreshing.”

“I’d like to thank Hopes for listening to the input and concerns of the commissioners. What I heard from each of us, the desires were on that list,” said Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge.

County officials are expected to approve the budget later this year after a series of public budget meetings and citizen feedback.