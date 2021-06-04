Claims of Florida panther sightings not enough to stop approval of new Ellenton homes

Citing property rights and unconvincing evidence that a Florida panther lives in the area, the Manatee County Commission approved a development plan that trades a “dense jungle” for 70 new homes.

Residents spoke out against the Marwood subdivision that Pulte Homes wants to build on the northeast corner of 29th Street East and 60th Avenue East, just north of the Ellenton Premium Outlets. They feared the new homes would destroy the natural habitat for the endangered big cat.

Katherine Nelson, an Oakley Place resident who organized two anti-development rallies over the weekend, urged the board to take more time to study the site.

“These trees are immense. The place is covered. It’s a dense jungle,” she said. “Most significantly, it’s a habitat for the critically endangered Florida panther.”

Speaking on behalf of Pulte Homes, an ecologist said there was no evidence of a Florida panther on the 18.75-acre site. Fewer than 200 Florida panthers are alive today and federal scientists say they’re more common in South Florida.

According to an interactive map on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s website, only four Florida panther sightings in Manatee County have been verified since 2014. The endangered species prefers the large, undeveloped tracts of land found in the middle of the state.

“It’s my professional opinion that this is not a panther habitat,” said Abbey Naylor, who surveyed the site twice — once in March 2020 and on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s public meeting.

Commissioners were also skeptical of panthers in the area, pointing to the surrounding homes and the proximity to two busy highways in Interstate 75 and U.S. 301. Last year, almost all of the reported Florida panther deaths were caused by roadway accidents.

“This is infill property. It’s not a rural area,” said Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge.

“We can’t not rezone property because an animal lives there. If a panther did live there, we would have to relocate that panther,” Commissioner Misty Servia added.

While residents were disappointed to see the development move along the process, they found solace in a last-minute change to the plan. Commissioners decided to remove a neighborhood connection to the Oakley Place subdivision to the north, keeping the Marwood subdivision as a separate neighborhood.

Manatee County’s Comprehensive Plan, a system of guidelines that steer development, recommends connecting neighborhoods where possible, but it isn’t required.

“There is no mandate for neighborhood ties in the Comprehensive Plan,” said Assistant County Attorney Sarah Schenk.

Oakley Place residents argued that a neighborhood connection would create a safety hazard, leading drivers to use the cut-through as a shortcut onto 60th Avenue East.

“We have so many people upset. If this link goes through, that little tiny road would become a racetrack. It’s going to become a dangerous racetrack because there isn’t much room on the street left,” said Terry Couch, president of the Oakley Place Homeowners Association.

Most commissioners agreed that connecting the subdivisions would not be in the best interest of either neighborhood. The board voted 5-2 to approve the requested rezone and preliminary site plan.

“It’s one big continuous loop from 60th Avenue to 60th Avenue,” said Commissioner George Kruse. “It’s just going to add traffic.”

Van Ostenbridge and Servia cast the dissenting votes and argued that the connection should have been allowed.

“Connecting people and neighborhoods makes for healthy communities and strong communities,” Servia said.

The entrance to the Marwood development will be on the north side of 29th Street East. That roadway will not connect with Oakley Place’s 61st Terrace East. The 70-home development will also include a 2.2-acre stormwater retention pond at the northeast corner of the 60th Avenue East and 29th Street East intersection.