Buchanan calls pro-Trump riot at U.S. Capitol a ‘dark day in the history of our nation’

Rep. Vern Buchanan joined other U.S. lawmakers in condemning the ongoing violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building in an attempt to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote in the presidential election.

“What’s happening now in the U.S. Capitol is sickening and unacceptable,” Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, said in a public statement posted to his Twitter account. “Guns drawn inside the House chamber and reports of shots fired and one woman in critical condition make this a dark day in the history of our nation.”

However, unlike other lawmakers, Buchanan has opted not to publicly condemn Trump for inciting the violence with frequent, baseless claims that the presidential election was “stolen.” No such evidence has been successfully presented in court.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump also personally encouraged crowds of his supporters gathered in Washington D.C. to interrupt the certification process, McClatchy reported. The breach of the Capitol was labeled an “insurrection” by Republican Senator Mitt Romney and a coup by many watching the chaos unfold on TV and social media.

Buchanan’s office could not immediately be reached for further comment on the matter.

While Buchanan distanced himself from a Texas lawsuit that challenged the results of the election and was thrown out by the U.S. Supreme Court in December, the congressman had hinted last week that he might support a Congressional challenge to the Electoral College certification process.

