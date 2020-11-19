Drug overdoses on the rise in Manatee County amid the pandemic. Congress looks to take action

With more than a month left in 2020, 77 people in Manatee County have died from drug overdoses amid the coronavirus pandemic, and non-fatal overdoses have surpassed 2019 numbers at 646 known overdoses.

Sarasota County has seen 52 overdose deaths, which is quadruple the 2019 number and nonfatal overdoses have also skyrocketed, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

“As we continue to combat coronavirus, we also need to make sure we don’t ignore the spiraling drug epidemic,” said U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key.

Buchanan on Thursday announced that the U.S. House passed legislation on Tuesday supported by him that, if passed by the Senate and signed by the president, would release billions of dollars in funds targeted to slow the resurgence of the opioid crisis. In 2016, Manatee County was named the drug death capital of Florida.

“These funds will help address a devastating problem in our region and throughout Florida,” Buchanan said.

The State Opioid Response Grant Authoriziation Act would authorize $9 billion over the next six years to help Florida and other states battle the crisis. Florida has been one of the hardest hit states with the third-highest number of fatal overdoses.

Though exact national numbers have yet to be finalized, drug overdoses have increased by about 16% since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The legislation would provide “flexible funding” to state governments to pay for prevention, treatment and recovery programs. The dollars could be used for additional treatment beds, expand treatment and recovery programs, and hire additional workers to make those expansions possible.

Pandemic-related stresses and depression are being blamed, in part, for the increase in drug overdoses, as well as associated economic uncertainties, quarantines and lockdowns, Buchanan noted.

“Additionally, reports have found that some treatment centers and recovery programs have been forced to close or scale back during the coronavirus,” he said.

Buchanan also backed the FENTANYL Results Act, which passed in the House earlier this year that authorizes the U.S. State Department to partner with other countries to combat the flow of illicit drugs into the U.S.

Buchanan has taken up similar legislation with the Fentanyl Sanctions Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump as part of the National Defense Authorization Act, which imposes penalties on China-based drug manufacturers known to send synthetic opioids to drug traffickers and criminal operations.

Buchanan said he wants to see any future coronavirus bill address mental health services for senior citizens struggling with pandemic-related emotions.