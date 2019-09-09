Now Florida’s attorney general joins many others in investigating Google

Feinstein addresses tech firms in hearing: ‘I don’t think you get it’ Sen. Diane Feinstein did not hold back when questioning representatives of Google, Facebook and Twitter on Nov. 1. “You’ve created these platforms…and now they’re being misused. And you have to be the ones who do something about it…or we will" Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sen. Diane Feinstein did not hold back when questioning representatives of Google, Facebook and Twitter on Nov. 1. “You’ve created these platforms…and now they’re being misused. And you have to be the ones who do something about it…or we will"

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will be in Washington on Monday announcing a multi-state investigation into Google and other tech companies.

During an afternoon news conference, attorneys general led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are expected to announce an anti-trust investigation, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Moody’s spokeswoman said late Friday that Moody would be at the news conference scheduled outside the U.S. Supreme Court.

It’s the second time in four days that Moody, a Republican elected last year, has had Florida join Florida in bipartisan investigations into the nation’s largest tech companies, which have faced increasing scrutiny by the public and media the last few years.

On Friday, New York’s attorney general announced that Florida had joined seven other states investigating “Facebook’s dominance in the industry and the potential anti-competitive conduct stemming from that dominance.”

“Even the largest social media platform in the world must follow the law and respect consumers,” New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, said in a statement. “I am proud to be leading a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in investigating whether Facebook has stifled competition and put users at risk.

In a Friday news release, Paxton, a Republican, said attorneys general would be announcing a multistate investigation into “whether large tech companies have engaged in anti-competitive behavior that stifled competition, restricted access and harmed consumers.”

The news release did not name the tech companies, or which attorneys general were involved.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Google, which is also being investigated by the Justice Department for antitrust issues, was the subject of the probe.

Google said it is cooperating with the investigations.

“Google’s services help people every day, create more choice for consumers, and support thousands of jobs and small businesses across the country,” Google spokesman Jose Castañeda told the Wall Street Journal. “We continue to work constructively with regulators, including attorneys general, in answering questions about our business and the dynamic technology sector.”

Will Castleberry, vice president of state and local policy for Facebook, told the He3rald/Times on Friday the company was working with the attorneys general.

“People have multiple choices for every one of the services we provide. We understand that if we stop innovating, people can easily leave our platform,” Castleberry said. “This underscores the competition we face, not only in the U.S. but around the globe. We will work constructively with state attorneys general and we welcome a conversation with policymakers about the competitive environment in which we operate.”