Trump uses Dorian to revive feud with San Juan mayor

NWS San Juan tweeted on the morning of August 28, 2019, " Rain bands and thunderstorms associated to Tropical Storm Dorian has been reported. Flash flooding is imminent. Excessive rainfall could cause mudslides and closed roads."

President Donald Trump is using tropical storm Dorian’s passage through Puerto Rico to revive his long-running feud with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz.

“We are tracking closely tropical storm Dorian as it heads, as usual, to Puerto Rico,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “FEMA and all others are ready, and will do a great job. When they do, let them know it, and give them a big Thank You - Not like last time. That includes from the incompetent Mayor of San Juan!”

Cruz was a vocal critic of Washington’s response to the 2017 storm season, when Hurricane Maria raked the island as a powerful Category 4 storm, killing almost 3,000 and leaving the island powerless for months.

“I said [Tuesday] that Trump needs to be quite, “calm down” get out of the way and make way for those of us who are actually doing the work on the ground,” Cruz fired back on Twitter Wednesday. “Maybe Trump will understand this time around THIS IS NOT ABOUT HIM; THIS IS NOT ABOUT POLITICS; THIS IS ABOUT SAVING LIVES.”

Dorian is expected to make landfall along eastern Puerto Rico (including San Juan) Wednesday afternoon carrying winds of 60 mph and heavy rainfall.

Cruz, a Democrat, often takes on Trump directly. On Tuesday, National Public Radio reported that the Department of Homeland Security and its Federal Emergency Management Agency planned to redirect $271 million in disaster relief funding to security along the southern border.

Cruz tweeted out the story and wrote: “Could President Trump go any lower?”

During Maria she dramatically questioned the mainland’s commitment to the island.

““We are dying here — and I cannot fathom the thought that the greatest nation in the world can not figure out the logistics of a small island,” she said at the time.

Cruz’s clashes with Trump have raised her national and political profile, even as she remains a divisive figure in Puerto Rico’s capital. She’s expected to run for governor of Puerto Rico in 2020.

On Tuesday, Trump also tweeted about Dorian and its collision course with the island.

“Wow! Yet another big storm heading to Puerto Rico,” he wrote. “Will it ever end?”

The comment drew angry responses on the island’s afternoon political talk shows.

“You never hear the president saying ‘Wow, Kansas is getting hit again with another tornado,” one commentator said.

In Tuesday’s tweet, Trump also repeated a claim that Congress had approved $92 billion for Puerto Rico’s recovery after Maria. Experts say, however, that number is closer to $41 billion and that, almost two years after the storm, less than half of it has been disbursed.