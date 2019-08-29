National Democrats support Buchanan opponent. Is Margaret Good enough to defeat him?

Gillum, Florida Democrats launch massive voter registration drive ahead of 2020. At an evening rally at Florida Memorial University’s Miami Gardens campus, Andrew Gillum rolled out an ambitious initiative to register one million new voters ahead of the presidential election. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At an evening rally at Florida Memorial University’s Miami Gardens campus, Andrew Gillum rolled out an ambitious initiative to register one million new voters ahead of the presidential election.

National Democrats have once again highlighted the campaign against Vern Buchanan in the 16th Congressional District as one of its “offensive battlefields.”

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which works to get Democrats elected to the U.S. House, says it’s watching the race closely and lending its support to state Rep. Margaret Good, D-Sarasota. DCCC leaders say they want to capitalize on the party’s progress since last year’s election.

In 2018, David Shapiro, a Sarasota lawyer, fell short in an effort to unseat Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, but in doing so, he came the closest that anyone had since the district was redrawn in 2012. Shapiro earned 45.4 percent of the vote.

Each of Buchanan’s previous Democrat opponents had failed to defeat the seven-term congressman. In a statement, Good argued that she’s the right politician for the district, which encompasses Manatee and parts of Hillsborough and Sarasota counties.

“This campaign is about the people in this district — about healthcare, water quality and good-paying jobs. We want a representative that listens to and works hard for her constituents,” said Good. “That’s the kind of representative I am, and this campaign reflects that work ethic. I welcome everyone and anyone who wants to work for the best interest of the people of our community to join us.”

The DCCC’s attention to the FL-16 race has come time and time again, as Democrats have worked to flip the district from red to blue. Max Goodman, an advisor for Buchanan’s campaign, said the organization’s support hasn’t made much of a difference in previous races.

“We’ve seen this movie in the past,” said Goodman, pointing to similar national support for Shapiro and Keith Fitzgerald, a candidate who ran and lost against Buchanan in 2012.

But there’s a difference this time around. While the DCCC announced its endorsement of Shapiro about four months before his showdown with Buchanan last November, the organization is getting a massive head start on Election Day 2020.

Manatee County Democrats are also doing everything they can to get Good elected, according to chairwoman Tracy Pratt. Shapiro couldn’t get over the hump, but the momentum he built isn’t going anywhere, she said.

“I think one of the great things about Shapiro’s race was that he was a good candidate who could galvanize voters. We didn’t have the numbers to push him over the line, but that doesn’t mean all the work he did is gone,” said Pratt, who also ran for office in 2018 against state Rep. Will Robinson, R-Bradenton.

“It’s really only increasing,” she added. “They laid a strong foundation.”

Good has another edge, as well, with her recent upset victory in a Republican district that Trump won in 2016. She defeated Buchanan’s son James in that race. That history should make a difference in the upcoming election, Pratt argued.

“It speaks to Margaret’s tenacity. She’s a true champion. I’ve never seen a candidate work as hard as she does. She’s such a fighter for her area,” Pratt said.

Manatee County GOP Chairwoman Kathleen King says Republicans are working just as hard to ensure Buchanan gets to keep his seat in Washington.

“We’re not going to take anything for granted,” she said in an interview with the Bradenton Herald. “We’re going to work hard like we always do. Good has an uphill battle.”

Running for federal office is more difficult than running for a state office, said King. Whereas Good’s District 72 seat sits entirely within Sarasota County lines, the 16th Congressional District spans Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties, which calls for a level of name recognition that Good will need to build up significantly before Election Day.

King also highlighted that the DCCC’s support of previous Democrats hasn’t gotten them elected.

“All politics are local. He’s been a target before and it hasn’t helped (Democrats),” she pointed out. “Vern has experience, constituent service and always does what’s best for his district.”

A major focus heading into the 2020 election is a bipartisan push to get new voters registered. It’s a statewide effort that already yielded hundreds of thousands of Florida voters in 2019. In Manatee County, more than 7,500 people have registered to vote this year, according to data from the Florida Division of Elections.