Puerto Rico’s new governor must step down, island’s Supreme Court rules

Puerto Ricans celebrate after Rosselló announces resignation Thousands of Puerto Ricans celebrated on July 25, 2019, a day after governor Ricardo Rosselló announced that he will be stepping down effective August 2. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thousands of Puerto Ricans celebrated on July 25, 2019, a day after governor Ricardo Rosselló announced that he will be stepping down effective August 2.

Pedro Pierluisi, the man who was appointed Puerto Rico’s governor last week amid unprecedented political turmoil, will have to step down, the island’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

In a unanimous ruling, the high court said that the 2005 law that outgoing governor, Ricardo Rosselló, used to put Pierluisi in power was unconstitutional. The ruling likely means that Secretary of Justice Wanda Vázquez will take the island’s top job — even though she has said she didn’t want the position.

Pierluisi, 60, was appointed secretary of state, Puerto Rico’s second in command, last week just days before Rosselló stepped down on Friday. But the island’s Senate hadn’t ratified Pierluisi in his cabinet position before he assumed the governor’s post.

Under Puerto Rico’s constitution, both chambers needed to approve his role as secretary of state.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rosselló stepped down last week amid a burgeoning corruption scandal and mass protests that erupted after it was revealed that he used misogynistic and homophobic language in a private chat group with 11 of his advisors and confidants.

Wednesday’s ruling is just the latest twist for the U.S. territory of 3.2 million that is struggling to find its feet amid a debt crisis and as it is still recovering from a devastating 2017 hurricane season.

Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González, who has expressed concern over how the island’s crisis is playing out in the federal government, said she validated the Senate’s decision to file a lawsuit against Pierluisi’s leadership.

“If there’s something that’s important it’s recovering credibility in Washington and demonstrating that we’re capable of ruling ourselves according to our own Constitution,” González said.

On the streets of San Juan, there was frustration with the political whiplash.

“I was never a fan of Pierulisi’s but I would have preferred for him to stay, there’s so much uncertainty now,” said Melissa Rodriguez, a 45-year-old cafeteria worker, who had participated in the mass marches demanding Rosselló’s ouster.

Like others, Rodriguez feared the changes weren’t over, that if Vázquez is sworn in, that she might appoint a new secretary of state and then resign.

Miguel Laureano, who owns a food truck, put the blame for the turmoil on the powerful president of the Senate, Thomas Rivera Schatz. He said he wouldn’t be surprised if Rivera — who had been antagonistic to Rosselló and created obstacles for Pierluisi’s ratification despite being a member of their same New Progressive Party, PNP — ends up in the governor’s chair.

“If that happens, I think the people would rise up again,” he said, “and this country would be more stuck than ever.”

The legal dispute hinged on the language of an obscure 2005 amendment to Puerto Rico’s law of succession passed in 1952, that partly suggested that a secretary of state did not need the consent of the island’s legislature to be sworn in as governor.

What it does not clearly answer is: If a secretary of state is named while the legislature is not in session — as in Pierluisi’s case — can he or she fully take over the duties of a governor after a permanent vacancy?

The legal interpretations have also led some experts to question the motivations behind the drafting of the 2005 amendment, which was authored by González, now the island’s non-voting representative in the U.S. Congress. At the time, she was serving as president of the island’s House of Representatives in a legislature controlled by the pro-statehood New Progressive Party.

The governor then, Aníbal Acevedo Vilá, belonged to the main opposition Popular Democratic Party, PPD, which supports the island’s current territorial status.

“It was really irresponsible management by the legislature ... to try to change the text of the Constitution, something that is impossible to do if you’re going to respect it,” said Angel Rosa, professor of political science at the University of Puerto Rico and former senator for the PPD.

Rosa said he didn’t know of the existence of the amendment until it was discussed last week, when Puerto Ricans were still in the dark about who would be Rosselló’s successor.

Pierluisi’s attorneys argued that his swearing-in was legitimate because he was rightfully appointed during legislative recess by Rosselló. Anything to the contrary would “constitute an impermissible usurpation of the executive power,” according to his legal argument filed to the court.

Senate President Rivera Schatz, who filed the suit, says the law was incorrectly interpreted, and Pierluisi’s actions “usurped the prerogatives of advice and consent of the Senate of Puerto Rico,” court documents show.

When asked about the law that Pierluisi’s legal team has leaned on to remain in power, González dismissed that it intended to allow for a secretary of state to be sworn in as governor without the consent of the two chambers.