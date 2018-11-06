Challenger ousts Bemis Smith from Bradenton City Council

Challenger Bill Sanders defeated four-term incumbent Bemis Smith to win the Ward 4 Bradenton City Council seat while Patrick Roff will serve another four-year term after voters decided Tuesday’s general election.

Sanders, who self funded his entire campaign, jumped out to a strong start in early voting and mail-in ballots taking a 2,250-vote lead before election day votes were tallied. The edge proved to be too much for Smith to overcome as election day votes were tallied.

With 15 of the 16 precincts reporting, Sanders tallied 10,444 votes, or 61.71 percent, to Smith’s 6,479 or 38.29 percent of the votes.

It was a bitter race out of the gate.





SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The race had already taken a negative turn, but went in a bizarre direction in late October when Sanders accused Smith, or his supporters, of cutting his brake lines. Sanders filed a criminal complaint but a police investigation revealed the lines were rusted out.

SHARE COPY LINK Bradenton Police say there is no evidence that city council candidate Bill Sanders' brake line was tampered with. He had told police he thought City Council member Bemis Smith was involved.

In the end, Bradenton voters opted for change, ousting Smith from a seat he held since 2002. Sanders will be sworn into office in January.

#Readlocal Support local journalism with unlimited digital access Get unlimited digital access to our website for only $0.99 for the first month. Sign up now!

Roff cruises to Ward 1 victory

In stark contrast to the Ward 4 campaign, Bradenton’s Ward 3 race was quiet throughout the campaign. Roff rolled to an easy victory over Winn, scoring 10,429 votes, or 62.28 percent, to Winn’s 6,316 votes, or 37.72 percent with all but one precinct reporting.

The two candidates rarely exchanged barbs with the one exception of their first debate.

Winn didn’t necessarily attack Roff, but criticized the city council in general for being too “homogenous” and “like-minded” with not enough diversity in their backgrounds. Roff responded that if Winn could ever find the time to actually attend a city council meeting, she would find that not to be the case.

That was the extent of the two directing comments at one another as both candidates remained focus on the issues and kept their pledge to keep their campaigns positive.

Roff secures his fourth term in office after first being elected in 2006.