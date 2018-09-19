Republicans call out Shapiro for his son’s offensive social media

The election battle between U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan and Democratic challenger David Shapiro, which lately has been marked more by rhetoric about yachts and stocks than debates about the issues, took another bitter turn with Republicans targeting Shapiro’s son because of eight-year-old social media posts.

After a two-piece combo of TV ads meant to expose Vern Buchanan’s controversial yacht purchase launched within the span of a few days, Republicans are punching back against his Democratic opponent in the 16th Congressional District race. Republican officials denied that the timing of the questions about Adam Shapiro had anything to do with the yacht ads.





The National Republican Congressional Committee highlighted controversial comments that David Shapiro’s oldest son, Adam, posted to his Facebook account, which have been lambasted as “racist, sexist and homophobic.” In one post from the end of 2010, he said he hates “people shouting foreign languages in my county.”

“Shapiro’s son plays a starring role in his campaign. David Shapiro needs to make it abundantly clear whether or not this offensive rhetoric is an accurate reflection of his campaign,” said NRCC spokeswoman Maddie Anderson.

Adam Shapiro on Wednesday apologized for the posts and stepped down from his father’s campaign.

In multiple social media posts, Adam Shapiro alluded to sex and alcohol use and quoted rap lyrics that used the N-word. As of Wednesday afternoon, the posts were still visible on the 28-year-old’s public Facebook profile.

The comments set off a wave of outrage among local leaders. Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh, a Republican, said she was sickened by the statements he posted. Manatee County School Board member John Colon, also a Republican, expressed his concern, as well.

“Racist, sexist and homophobic comments have no place in our community. Shapiro needs to condemn these disgraceful comments, accept responsibility and not try to deflect blame onto others,” Baugh said in a statement. “He needs to apologize for his remarks. Shame on him.”

Buchanan’s campaign, on the other hand, has nothing to add, according to campaign manager Max Goodman.

“We read the article this morning like everyone else and have no comment,” he said.

Shapiro did condemn his son’s posts in a statement provided to the Bradenton Herald on Wednesday, but not without accusing Buchanan of dragging his family into a race that he says should focus on politics and the issues at hand.

“I’ve never accepted that kind of language in my home and I’m disappointed that Adam, even in his youth, would make such offensive comments online. I know that those comments do not reflect the man he is today,” Shapiro said. “But let me be clear, Vern Buchanan’s personal attacks on my family are disgusting.”

While Buchanan’s camp had little to say about Adam Shapiro’s Facebook use, David Shapiro accused the six-term congressman of sinking to a “new low” by forcing his loved ones into the political fray.

“Vern has shown he will do absolutely anything to stay in power, but this is a new low. He would rather capitalize on a serious matter that should remain between my kids, my wife and me, than to answer for his own lack of ethics and horrible voting record in Congress,” said Shapiro. “Vern should debate me on the issues affecting our community instead of stooping to the shameful tactics he and his party are known for.”

Adam Shapiro apologized for the posts in a statement and announced that he would be leaving his father’s campaign to prevent further distraction.

“I offer my sincere apologies for the offensive comments I made,” he said. “Clearly, I had a lot of maturing to do and these thoughtless Facebook posts do not reflect who I truly am, or the lessons of discipline, respect and kindness that my parents worked to instill in me.”

Adam Shapiro’s posts were brought into the limelight after a pair of ad buys that harp on Buchanan’s purchase of a multimillion-dollar yacht on the same day that he voted to pass the Tax Cuts and Job Act.

Alex Vuskovic, Shapiro’s campaign manager, said their campaign split the cost of a $900,000 ad buy that launched in the Tampa Bay media market Friday with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Change Now, a Democratic Super PAC launched a similar ad Tuesday.

Both Shapiro and Buchanan have traded blows in the months leading up to the general election, even before Shapiro had secured the Democratic nomination. The candidates will face off on Election Day, Nov. 6, in a race that has garnered national attention.