Shapiro promises to ‘stand up’ to gun lobby. His donations say otherwise, Buchanan says

A Democratic congressional candidate has come under fire for his donations to Republican campaigns endorsed by the National Rifle Association.
Campaign finance records show that David Shapiro’s law firm — Shapiro, Goldman, Babboni, Fernandez and Walsh — made a $1,000 donation to Florida State House candidate Tommy Gregory. Shapiro is running the Democratic nomination to challenge incumbent Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, in November.
Gabby Giffords, a former Arizona congresswoman who survived a gunman’s attack at a meet-and-greet event that killed six in 2011, announced her support for Shapiro March 21 because of his stance on gun-related issues. A $1,000 donation to Gregory’s campaign came from Shapiro’s law firm came nine days later.
In June, Giffords campaigned alongside Shapiro at a rally against gun violence in downtown Sarasota. At the time, Shapiro said he plans to push for comprehensive background checks, assault weapon bans and closing the gun show loophole.
Gregory, of Sarasota, who has been endorsed by the NRA, is running against Melissa Howard of Lakewood Ranch for a Florida House seat being vacated by Rep. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, who is running for the state Senate.
Buchanan’s campaign has latched on to the revelation and claims Shapiro’s contributions to candidates backed by the NRA are hypocritical, given his promises to pursue “common-sense” gun safety laws.
“Shapiro publicly calls for a ban on assault weapons yet privately contributes to NRA-backed Republicans and invests in companies that make assault rifles,” said Max Goodman, Buchanan’s campaign manager.
In a statement to the Bradenton Herald, Shapiro attributed the donations to partners at his law firm and dismissed the accusations as a “desperate attempt by a career politician.”
“(Buchanan’s) digging up desperate claims about my retirement fund or how my law partners donated in the past,” Shapiro said. “I’m running to retire Vern this November.”
Earlier this week, Buchanan’s campaign began airing a television ad that accuses Shapiro of hypocrisy, in part, because a mutual fund he holds includes stock in three gun makers.
In earlier campaigns, Buchanan did receive donations from the NRA.
Shapiro did not, however, address at least one contribution he made to a Republican in a previous campaign. In 2009, Shapiro made a $500 personal contribution to Rep. Greg Steube’s 2010 campaign for a Florida House seat. Shapiro’s law firm also donated a total of $1,500 to that campaign.
Steube, whose bid this year for another seat in Congress has been endorsed by the NRA, was a leading gun rights advocate while in the Florida Legislature.
In his statement, Shapiro fought back against Buchanan’s allegations and slammed the congressman’s decision to purchase a yacht on the same day he voted in favor of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
“I am a Democrat who will stand up to the gun lobby, strengthen Social Security and stand up for our veterans,” said Shapiro. “Congressman Buchanan is exactly what’s wrong with Washington: he toes the party line, votes himself a a $2 million tax handout and celebrates his vote to enrich himself by buying himself a $3.5 million yacht.”
Shapiro, who has drawn the support of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in Washington, D.C., faces Jan Schneider in the Aug. 28 Democratic primary. The winner will face Buchanan in the Nov. 6 general election.
