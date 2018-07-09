Money talks: The candidates who brought in the big bucks, and the big names who funded them

Four months remain until Floridians will choose their next local, state and federal leaders. In Manatee area races, some candidates have risen above the pack and have come out with some serious cash on hand to fund their campaigns.

Here's who is coming off strong following the qualifying period in June, and a peek into who's funding whom. These figures do not include in-kind contributions or candidate loans.

State Rep. District 71 candidate Will Robinson. Provided photo

Republican Will Robinson has gathered an army of 109 people and businesses who have each put up $1,000 — the most that an individual or business can legally give to a campaign — toward his campaign. That figure only makes up half of the money he has raised since March 2017.

Sixteen of those $1,000 donations come from the real estate and development industry. Notable names include Pat Neal, his sons Michael and John and daughter-in-law Rebecca, as well as Marshall Gobuty, Whiting Preston and Robert Blalock.

Ten political action committees, most of them based in Tallahassee, have also each contributed $1,000 to Robinson's campaign.

Bradenton elected officials like Mayor Wayne Poston, councilman Gene Gallo and Manatee County Commissioner Stephen Jonsson have all thrown their support behind Robinson.

As of June 22, Robinson has raised $206,455 for his goal to represent the Florida House's 71st district. He faces Democrat Tracy Pratt, who has raised $17,006 in contributions so far, in the general election.

State Rep. District 73 candidate Tommy Gregory. Provided photo

The largest chunk of Tommy Gregory's contributions in his bid to represent Florida House District 73 come from retirees and attorneys. Nearly two-thirds of his contributions were individuals who gave $1,000. Since he started raising money in March 2018, Gregory has gathered $60,425 in contributions to his election coffers.

Former U.S. senator and representative Connie Mack III kicked in $500. The law firm of Shapiro, Goldman, Babboni, Fernandez & Walsh gave $1,000 in support. One of their attorneys, David Shapiro, is running for Congress against Vern Buchanan.

Former Manatee County Commissioner Donna Hayes donated $600, while former commissioner Jonathan Bruce gave $500. The restaurateur behind Anna Maria Oyster Bar, John Horne, contributed $250.

Gregory faces fellow Republican Melissa Howard, having raised $42,845, in the primary. In November, the winner will run against Democrat Liv Coleman, who has raised $32,083.

Manatee County commission District 4 candidate Misty Servia. Provided photo

Misty Servia has blown her competition out of the water. Of the $67,725 she has raised for her campaign to represent Manatee County's District 4 since March 2018, 84 percent is made up of $1,000 contributions.

Corporations associated with homebuilder Carlos Beruff gave Servia a total of $10,000. Developer Pat Neal and his corporations gave $5,000, as well as Randy Benderson and associated companies. Attorney Ed Vogler, who has gone to bat for developers when proposing new projects at county commission meetings, also gave $500.

County commissioners Betsy Benac gave a $100 check and Robin DiSabatino, who endorsed Servia, provided envelopes and stamps as an in-kind contribution. Former Centerstone CEO Mary Ruiz chipped in $250.

Three Republicans — Servia, Laurie Galle ($15,890) and Mark D. Black ($1,005) — will duke it out in the August primary. Whoever wins the vote will face Democrat Melton H. Little, who has raised $18,203, in November.

Incumbent Manatee County District 6 Commissioner Carol Whitmore. Manatee County Supervisor of Elections

Seeking a fourth term as District 6 Manatee County commissioner, the funds that incumbent Carol Whitmore has raised indicates she's not going down without a fight, as she has raised $76,290.

Contributions of $1,000 make up just over half of Whitmore's fund. Developers and farmers lead the industries that fuel Whitmore's campaign. Developers, including Pat Neal (and his wife Charlene), Benderson Development and Schroeder-Manatee Ranch together provided support of more than $16,000. The Falkners — Pamela, John, Trina, Scott and the farm — contributed $5,000 to her campaign. McClure Family Farms, which owns West Coast Tomato, and associated companies contributed $2,000.

Whitmore also has the monetary support of Manatee Memorial Hospital ($1,000), its vice president Vernon Desear ($250), its spokesperson Betty Chambliss ($100). A number of Manatee County leaders have also donated money, including current and former elected officials like Bradenton Mayor Wayne Poston, Bradenton Beach Mayor John Chappie, Bradenton City Council member Gene Gallo and former Bradenton Beach Mayor Will Shearon. County Commission District 4 candidate Laurie Galle also contributed $50 to Whitmore's campaign.

She faces Republican James A. Satcher, who has raised $5,850, in the primary. No party affiliate candidate Candace M. Luther, who has raised $1,290, will join the November ballot.