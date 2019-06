World Inflatable depiction of Tiananmen ‘tank man’ installed in Taipei ahead of crackdown anniversary June 04, 2019 09:18 AM

The “tank man” photo that came to symbolize the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown was recreated with inflatables in Taipei ahead of the 30th anniversary of the pro-democracy protests. Video shows the giant inflatable tank and "tank man" in Taipei.