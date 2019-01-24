Fat, lazy rattlesnakes now have a special gym where they can get svelte again

Flanked by commanders of the armed forces, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López said the country’s military was firmly behind President Nicolás Maduro and the constitution and warned those who were supporting Juan Guaidó’s claim to leadership that they were engaged in a “dangerous plan” that was “destined to fail.”

In a national address, López said he had been in communication with his field commanders and different branches of the military and they were unified in their support of 56-year-old Maduro.