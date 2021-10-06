With NBA future in limbo, Ben Simmons’ condo joins him on the market in Philadelphia

Living room Screen grab from Realtor

There have been some vast, blinding signs that Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has wanted to ditch the Keystone State despite him having four years left on his $177 million contract. He missed Philadelphia’s first preseason game against the Toronto Raptors, skipped media day, point blank asked for a trade (rumors are flying) and now he’s listed his 3-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom condo at the Ritz-Carlton in Philadelphia for $3.1 million.

But is this one of the many signs that the 25-year-old is just plain done in Philly?

Well, not entirely, since this is just one of the few homes that Simmons has, including a Los Angeles abode he purchased this summer and another in New Jersey, the New York Post reported.

The Philadelphia Inquirer said that Simmons purchased the lush-looking 3,079-square-foot condo in 2018 for $2.54 million.

“This luxurious home of unparalleled sophistication features a large chef’s kitchen with Viking and Sub-Zero appliances, hardwood floors, 10’ ceilings, glass tile backsplash, and exquisite dining room with a wall to ceiling wine rack, a large family room complete with oversized custom-made couch and electronic shades throughout,” the listing on Realtor.com describes.

Along with breathtaking panoramic views from nearly every room, the condo offers up more stunning features, including a primary wing with a custom king bed, soaking tub, and an expansive walk-in closet.

Since sidestepping his current team, the three-time All-Star has been slammed with some hefty fines by the NBA, yet remains holding out in hopes of a trade, something that has yet to go down. For every game missed, the Sixers will slap Simmons with a $360,000 fine, ESPN reported.

FILE - Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons reacts after grabbing a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York, in this Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, file photo. Simmons says he’s taking his ball and going home. The 76ers say they still want their disgruntled All-Star guard. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Mary Altaffer AP

Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists during the 2020-21 NBA season, but thanks to his less-than-stellar performance during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks, “league insiders have believed his exit from Philadelphia was inevitable,” ESPN said.

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 6:55 PM.