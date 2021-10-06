Man clings to mirror of moving semi while trying to open door, Tennessee police say

A man was critically injured when he fell or jumped off of a moving semi-truck in Tennessee on Monday night.

The semi-truck driver told police that the man was standing on Interstate 40 west near 28th Avenue in Nashville and trying to stop vehicles, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The driver said he stopped, at which point the man jumped onto the truck, clung to the mirror and tried to open the passenger door, according to police.

The driver was “fearful of the man’s intentions” and continued driving between 15 and 30 mph, police said Tuesday.

He kept driving until the man clinging to the mirror “either fell or jumped off” near Bellevue, according to police.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The man, who has not been identified, is in a hospital with a critical head injury. Police said they are investigating the incident and trying to identify the man through fingerprints.

No other information had been released as of Wednesday morning.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER