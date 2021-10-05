Women fight off knife-wielding maintenance man inside their apartment, Texas cops say

Two women were stabbed by a maintenance worker who slipped into their apartment and attacked them, police said. The Sun News file photo

Two women are wounded but alive in El Paso, Texas, after fighting off a knife-wielding maintenance man who entered their apartment and attacked them Saturday morning, police told local outlets.

Victor Ruben Tejada, 48, worked at the apartment complex on the city’s east side, the El Paso Times reported, and entered the victim’s unit without permission around 7 a.m.

Once inside, Tejada, who was off duty, walked into the bedroom of a 25-year-old woman and attacked her, police said, according to KFOX.

The woman struggled and screamed as he tried to strangle her, police said, and a 19-year-old woman elsewhere in the apartment came running to help, according to the station.

Police said Tejada stabbed both women as they fought, KVIA reported.

Eventually, they escaped the apartment and rushed down the hall knocking on neighbors’ doors, the outlet reported.

Tejada ran from the scene and fled into Mexico, outlets reported, but was arrested by U.S. Marshals when he tried to cross back over through the Ysleta Port of Entry on Sunday night, police said.

He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on two charges of burglary of habitation with intent to commit another felony, the El Paso Times reported. His bond is set at $500,000.

