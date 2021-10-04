National

Patient assaults nurse trying to draw his blood at Alabama hospital, police say

Police in Mobile, Alabama, arrested a man they said kicked a hospital nurse in the chest as she attempted to draw his blood.
A routine blood draw ended with a patient allegedly assaulting a nurse at an Alabama hospital, authorities said.

The 64-year-old suspect was arrested after authorities said he kicked a nurse in the chest as she attempted to draw his blood. The incident unfolded inside the Mobile Infirmary Medical Center just before 9 a.m. Friday, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The nurse’s condition and the extent of her injuries was unknown as of Monday.

The patient was booked on second-degree assault charges and remained jailed as of Monday afternoon, online records show.

Profile Image of Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia is a national Real-Time reporter based in Atlanta covering Georgia, Mississippi and the southeastern U.S. She also covers retail and consumer news. She’s an alumna of Kennesaw State University and joined McClatchy in 2020.
