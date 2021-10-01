This private island off the coast of Maine could be yours for $339,000. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

An exclusive private island off the coast of Addison, Maine, has popped up on the real estate market for the actual affordable price of $339,000.

Its name is Duck Ledges Island, and this scenic property is perfect for a person who needs to get away from chaotic city life.

“Duck Ledges is an island on a little over an acre, with lovely views of the ocean dotted with islands on the south and protected on the north,” listing agent Billy Milliken of Bold Coast Properties said to Realtor.

The 540-square-foot cottage on the island is perfect for relaxing and just looking over the vibrant blue of Wohoa Bay. However, there is no bathroom inside the home, just a loft with twin beds, a kitchenette, dining table and a living room.

There is an outhouse. The cottage also has no heat or running water.

“There is no better place to spend the weekend in the world!” the listing describes. “The ledges surrounding the island are loaded with seals for constant entertainment. As it has no trees, it offers views of nature that you can’t find anywhere else. The cottage is well constructed and just a few feet from sand beaches on both sides. Good anchorage and good landing points at any tide.”

The island is only a boat ride away from Jonesport public marina.

JamesEdition reported how much private islands (from all over the world) were going for in the last couple years and range from super expensive ($65,000,000 for a private island in the Maldives) to super cheap ($502,000 for an island listed in Chile).

