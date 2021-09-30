TikTok video shows befuddled Amazon driver accidentally toss package onto home’s roof

An Amazon delivery driver accidentally threw a package onto a roof last week. A TikTok video shows the hilarious moment. Screengrab from TikTok video

A husband and wife in California didn’t know what happened to their Amazon package until they got a message from the delivery driver.

“This sounds crazy but I accidentally threw a package on your roof. Do you have a ladder I can use?” the driver said.

At first they didn’t believe what happened until they checked their Ring doorbell camera.

It captured the entire incident on camera so they made a video out of the footage and posted it on social media.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The driver walked up to the couple’s home in San Diego with multiple packages in hand. As they approached the front door, they halted and swatted at the air, which sent one package soaring.

Then the driver backed up, checked the roof, threw the other packages to the ground and paced in a circle, seemingly frustrated, the TikTok video posted last week shows.

The husband and wife weren’t angry about the mishap at all.

“We couldn’t stop laughing for hours. It was so funny, so we had to share on the internet,” Casey McPerry wrote in a comment on one of the videos.

McPerry isn’t sure what the driver was swatting at when the package went flying. Perhaps a spiderweb or bug. But he said he will ask the driver if he ever gets in contact with them.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“I hope we get to see him again so we can show him the video. This made our day! He was awesome,” McPerry wrote in a comment.

McPerry later retrieved the package from the roof. He recorded that moment and made another video.

Some TikTok users poked fun at the accident.

“Amazon trucks are now gonna have ladders because of this,” one user wrote.

“UPS would’ve launched it up there on purpose,” another user wrote.

Amazon even had something to say about the video.

“We love this post and want to share it on our feed,” the company commented.