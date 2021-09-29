Firefighters in critical condition after gas leak explosion at Dallas apartment complex

Seven people, including four firefighters and three civilians, were injured in a natural gas explosion at a Dallas apartment complex. Screengrab from Twitter.

At least seven people were injured, including four firefighters, after a natural gas explosion Monday morning at a Dallas apartment complex, officials told local outlets.

Two of those firefighters are in critical condition, KXAS reported.

Firefighters have been able to extinguish the blaze, but the explosion caused significant damage to the two-story apartment — part of which collapsed — in the 5700 block of Highland Hills Drive in south Dallas, KTVT reported.

This is a developing story.

