School bus driver arrested after slamming on brakes, hurting 21 kids, Arizona cops say
A 41-year-old Arizona school bus driver faces dozens of charges after police say she intentionally slammed on her brakes, injuring 21 children aboard.
Nona Scott told Yuma police that something ran in front of her bus in an apartment parking lot Thursday, forcing her to suddenly hit the brakes, but police said that was false, a news release said.
The jolt threw the 44 kids aboard into the seats in front of them, injuring 21 children, police said.
An investigation and interviews by police showed the “hard braking by the school bus driver was intentional,” the release said.
Arrested Tuesday, Scott faces charges including 44 counts of endangerment, 21 counts of assault and one count of making a false report, police said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident cal investigators at 928-783-4421 or 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.
