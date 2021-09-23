Wanted man breaks into homes and eats, drinks and ‘takes anything,’ Oklahoma cops say

Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals are searching for a man accused of a string of burglaries where someone eats, drinks alcohol and steals. The Wichita Eagle

An Oklahoma sheriff’s office has teamed up with the U.S. Marshals in hopes of tracking down a man accused of a string of strange burglaries.

“He will break into a home and he will eat, he will sit there, and drink their beer,” said Mendi Brandon, the public information officer for the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, according to KFOR. “We believe he will hide out in trees and hang out just to evade law enforcement.”

He’s also accused of trashing houses, taking showers and stealing from the homes he visits, according to the Oklahoma TV station.

And before he leaves, Brandon told KWTV that the suspect “takes anything that he can.”

“Guns, vehicles, whatever he can get his hands on and then leaves the area,” she continued.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The incidents in Cleveland County come after he first terrorized neighbors in Woodward County before moving on, the Woodward News reported.

“The citizens of Woodward County deserve our continued pursuit of an individual that has terrified our families and friends,” Woodward County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell said, according to the newspaper. “I would urge the citizens of Woodward County to remain vigilant and continue to lock their houses, vehicles, buildings, etc. Don’t make it easy for the criminal to take advantage or you.”

In a Wednesday Facebook post, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said its detectives and the Marshals are “actively searching” for the suspect of multiple burglaries. The man also has two felony warrants.

While he was in Woodward County, deputies almost caught him a few times, Mitchell told KFOR, but he always managed to get away.

“We were there soon enough to lay eyes on him and we would try to contain him,” Mitchell told KFOR. “But, in our rugged terrain, it’s really tough to do. He’s kind of slippery.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Law enforcement officials told KWTV they believe the man hides out in the woods, on foot, and is likely wearing a camo or a ghillie suit.

Woodward County is in the northwest part of Oklahoma, and Cleveland County is in the central part of the state, just south of Oklahoma City.