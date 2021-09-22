Mom, daughter accused of deadly butt-lift injection may have more victims, CA cops say

Los Angeles police said they arrested two women on murder charges on Aug. 5, 2021, after a 26-year-old woman died from an illegal butt-lift operation in 2019. Los Angeles Police Department

A mother and daughter are accused of performing an illegal butt injection that led to a woman’s death, officials said.

Libby Adame, 51, and her daughter Alicia Galaz, 23, now face murder charges, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The duo performed the fatal butt injections on 26-year-old Karissa Rajpaul, an aspiring adult film actress, in October 2019, police said.

“These individuals have no medical training,” LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told KABC-TV. “They’re not experienced and they’re putting people’s lives at risk.”

Rajpaul posted a video of one of her procedures on social media, though the footage is now part of the investigation, the news outlet reported.

The woman died after her third injection, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Adame and Galaz would inject “an uncontained, liquid silicone substance directly into the buttocks,” police said. The injection would make the butt look larger.

The effects of the injections could be fatal or result in serious illness because the silicone could enter the bloodstream and block an artery, according to police.

After Rajpaul received the botched injections, Adame and Galaz are accused of fleeing the scene without telling paramedics of their cosmetic procedure, police said.

“As a result, the victim died in an emergency room with tending physicians unaware of the silicone injection,” police said.

Rajpaul’s death was ruled as a homicide due to intramuscular/intravascular silicone injections and acute cardiopulmonary dysfunction, which affects the heart and lungs, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Police said Adame and Galaz recruited customers from Instagram.

The pair was arrested on Aug. 5 on murder charges, police said. They also face counts of practicing medicine without a certification, according to charging documents.

Adame was released from jail after paying a $1 million bond. Her daughter was also released on a bond.

Detectives are looking for other victims and ask the public to contact Valley Bureau Homicide detectives at 818-374-9550.