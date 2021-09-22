Renovated cottage listed in Indianapolis to appear on popular HGTV show. See inside

A fully renovated cottage in downtown Indianapolis is on the market for $400,000. The house will be featured on a Sept. 28 episode of HGTV’s “Good Bones.” Screen grab from Realtor

Another home that appeared to be a hopeless cause has been rescued at the hands of a popular HGTV show. A cottage in downtown Indianapolis has been saved thanks to mother and daughter flipping extraordinaire duo Karen Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk and is now on the market for $400,000.

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom home in the historic Cottage Home District was built in 1888 and appeared to be “a total teardown when the current owners picked it up for a mere $68,000” until the hosts of “Good Bones” stepped in to lend a helping hand, Realtor reported.

“No detail was spared in the loving restoration of this charming cottage style home,” the listing says. “Entering the spacious open floor plan, you’ll immediately notice all of the natural light pouring in from the generous array of windows. From the large and well-appointed kitchen, you’ll get a great view of the huge patio, perfect for entertaining.”

The HGTV show “Good Bones” follows Laine and Hawk, a former lawyer and her real estate agent daughter, as they buy and flip damaged homes in the Indianapolis area into neighborhood gold, Discovery Press Web says.

The 1,413-square-foot home will be featured on Episode 5 of Season 6, airing Sept. 28.

