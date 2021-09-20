Teen driver accused of laughing as she hit jogger may have hit second man, WA cops say

In this photo, a Toyota Camry with a cracked headlight is shown on Sept. 8, 2021. Officials said the car matched the vehicle caught on surveillance footage the day a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver. King County Sheriff's Office

The Washington teen who is accused of killing a 53-year-old jogger in a hit-and-run is suspected of striking another person, authorities said.

Detectives said the 15-year-old girl may have hit a pedestrian in SeaTac or Des Moines on or before July 17 — days before Greg Moore died from the hit-and-run crash, the King County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

Officials are looking for the man who could have been seriously injured after the gray Toyota Camry struck him from the passenger side, officials said.

A blurry photo of the victim was released to the public by the sheriff’s office.

“As a community we can honor Greg’s memory by identifying and delivering justice for this man, who we believe was harmed by yet another senseless, criminal act,” King County Sheriff Mitzi G. Johanknecht said in the post.

Moore was struck by the teen on July 18 while he was running alongside a road in Maple Valley, officials said. The teen’s identity remained unknown for more than a month.

A witness who was a passenger told detectives the teen hit Moore on purpose while driving a vehicle that wasn’t hers, the documents state.

“I’m going to scare him. I’m going to bump him,” the witness recalled the teen saying as they approached Moore at a speed of about 50 mph, according to court documents.

Another witness told authorities the teen was “laughing” about hitting Moore and “the way he flew over the car,” documents show.

The teen has since been charged with second-degree murder and a felony hit-and-run after her arrest on Sept. 10. She pleaded not guilty in juvenile court last week in Seattle, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Maple Valley is a town about 27 miles southeast of Seattle.

McClatchy News is not naming the teen because she is a minor.