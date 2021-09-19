Gabby Petito search focuses on Wyoming campground while boyfriend missing in Florida

An FBI search for missing traveler Gabby Petito has focused on a campground in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming while police in Florida search for her now-missing boyfriend, authorities say.

Petito, 22, of New York, and Brian Laundrie, 23, had set out on a cross-country trip in Petito’s van, McClatchy News reported.

Police in Moab, Utah, contacted the couple Aug. 12 after they had a fight, but neither pressed charges.

Laundrie arrived home alone in Florida in Petito’s van Sept. 1, ten days before Petito’s family reported her missing, McClatchy News reported. He has refused to speak to investigators.

In a series of Twitter posts Saturday, the FBI said it is conducting searches for Petito in Grand Teton National Park, focusing on the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area.

The posts ask that anyone who may have seen Petito or Laundrie between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30 in that area contact the agency at 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171.

Meanwhile in Florida, police are searching a 25,000-acre swamp for Laundrie after his family reported he never returned from a hike Tuesday, WTVT reported.

The family notified police Friday night that Laundrie, who police have called a person of interest in the missing persons case, had not returned from the Carlton Reserve, according to the station.

North Port police searched the swamp Saturday but found nothing. Police resumed the search Sunday, a Twitter post said.

Josh Taylor, a public information officer with the department, told WTVT “you could be out here for several months if you wanted.”

“All of Gabby’s family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing,” the Petito family said in a statement, CNN reported..