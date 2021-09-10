Fake drive-by shooting was a man covering up his friend’s killing, California cops say

In this April 25, 2020, photo, evidence identification markers and a police vehicle are shown. An 18-year-old man was arrested after telling police a bogus story about his friend getting shot in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 5, 2021, in Anaheim, California. Anaheim Police Department

An Anaheim man told police his friend was shot in a drive-by-shooting over the weekend, police said. Instead, detectives arrested him in connection to the crime.

Police responded to a shooting report around 9:22 p.m. Sunday and found an injured teen in the home.

Zachary Pickrell, 18, told the officers his 17-year-old friend had been hit in a drive-by-shooting in northeast Anaheim, police said.

But homicide detectives found no evidence of a shooting and concluded Pickrell shot his friend, police said.

The 17-year-old was transported to a trauma center where he died four days later, police said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Pickrell was taken into custody and booked at the Anaheim Detention Facility on attempted murder charges while the teen was still on life support, police said.

Now that the teen has died, officials said the initial charge is expected to be changed to murder.

Pickrell was transferred to the Orange County Jail where he’s being held on a $1 million bail.

His next court appearance is Sept. 24 at the Central Jail Court.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER