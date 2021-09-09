Driver slams into taxi stopped on Missouri highway. Inside, 2 men were shot, police say

A fight led to a deadly shooting between a taxi driver and his passenger — and created a road hazard for Missouri drivers, cops say. The Sun News file photo

The driver of a pickup truck crashed into a taxi stopped in the middle of Interstate 55, Missouri authorities say, and inside that cab, one man was already dead or dying.

Moments before that truck came barreling down the highway around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, there had been a fight between the taxi driver and his passenger, a Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman told McClatchy News.

What led to the altercation, investigators are still trying to figure out, but they know at some point, the driver pulled a gun, according to MSHP. A struggle ensued, and both men were shot. The passenger died, but the driver survived and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A semi-truck driver, who witnessed the crash and called 911, recounted seeing the pickup pass by him and slam into the taxi, KTVI reported.

The trucker got out to check on the drivers, according to the outlet. The man in the pickup looked to be in bad shape, but the taxi driver seemed even worse, pleading for help and explaining that he had been shot.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The driver was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, so our investigators haven’t had a chance to speak with him yet,” MSHP told McClatchy.

The pickup driver sustained injuries but none were life-threatening, according to MSHP.

An investigation is underway.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER