National

John Wayne’s ranch from ‘True Grit’ lists for $11 million in Colorado. Look around

Exterior
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

It was one of his most iconic roles and also earned John Wayne the only Academy Award of his legendary career.

TrueGrit1.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

“True Grit” was a colorful western that starred the icon known as The Duke, as Roster Cogburn, an old U.S. Marshal who is hired to track down the murderer of the father of a spit-fire daughter (Kim Darby). Die-hard fans will recognize the ranch now listed for $10.9 million in Placerville, Colorado from the opening credits of the classic.

TrueGrit2.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

Placerville is about 350 miles southwest of Denver.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

TrueGrit3.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

“The 374-acre property offers stunning views of the San Juan Mountains and sizable populations of elk and mule deer — all unmolested since the days of covered wagons,” the listing says. “This sportsman’s paradise rests in Colorado game unit 70 near some of the Colorado’s most pristine hiking and fishing destinations.”

TrueGrit5.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

And the ranch looks just as crisp and cool as it did all those years ago, Realtor says.

TrueGrit6.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

The property comes with a main, 6,200-square-foot home, which sports 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms and a 1,500-square-foot guest cabin. The barn and outbuilding look almost exactly the same, Realtor said.

TrueGrit7.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

The movie also starred Glen Campbell, Robert Duvall, Dennis Hopper and Jeff Corey. It was remade in 2010 with Matt Damon, Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Brolin and Jeff Bridges stepping into the shoes of Wayne as Cogburn.

TrueGrit8.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated). Twitter: @TayloredSiren
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service