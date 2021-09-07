Bradenton area events to mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on 9/11

Doves were released during the Sept. 11, 2017, Tribute to Heroes observance in Bradenton.

In the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Americans vowed to never forget the 2,977 innocent people who were killed, and the hijacking of four airliners that led to their deaths. It was the greatest loss of life ever suffered during an attack on American soil.

In the Bradenton-Sarasota area, several events have been scheduled to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks and to remember those who lost their lives at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and onboard United Airlines Flight 93:

▪ The University of South Florida will host a ceremony on the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus, 8350 N. Tamiami Trail, starting at 8:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

The ceremony will include guest speakers, a local children’s choir, military and local first responders and a display of 2,977 flags to mark the anniversary.

Guests will include Regional Chancellor Karen A. Holbrook, retired New York City firefighter Garrett C. Lindgren, who was among the first responders at the World Trade Center, the St. Stephen’s Episcopal School children’s choir, Robert E. Willis Elementary School student Adyson Shortridge, who will sing the National Anthem, and local military and first responders.

The ceremony will shift to the courtyard following the flag-raising event. A reception will be held after the ceremony in the Selby Auditorium.

Doves were released during the Sept. 11, 2017, Tribute to Heroes observance in Bradenton. The 17th annual observance is planned for Tuesday. Bradenton Herald file photo

▪ State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) Veteran Services and Student Veterans of America will host the college’s 10th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony 8:40 to 9:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at SCF Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W. at the south entrance flagpole on 60th Ave. W. near the Library and Learning Center, Building 3.

The public is invited to watch a live stream of the event at Facebook.com/StateCollegeofFlorida. The guest speaker for the ceremony is retired Chief Master-at-Arms William H. Tredick III. Tredick, who served in the U.S. Navy for 26 years and is a student veteran pursuing his bachelor’s degree in public safety and emergency management. The events of 9/11 shaped Tredick’s path to re-enlist in the military and his career in public safety.

Mask-wearing is encouraged at the event.

▪ The annual Tribute to Heroes Memorial Service is planned for 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Bradenton Riverwalk Emergency Services Memorial north of the public parking lot and south of the splash pad. The service, at 400 3rd Ave. W., is a joint effort of local fire departments, law enforcement and emergency services. The public is invited to attend.

“Our mantra is ‘never forget,’ and this year it is also ‘restoring American patriotism,’” said Michael Williamson, division chief of the Parrish Fire District.

Among speakers planned for the Tribute to Heroes observance are Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown and Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant.

A companion event Thursday, Sept. 9, a fundraiser at The Grove restaurant in Lakewood Ranch with Rep. Tommy Gregory as speaker, is sold out.

▪ Lakewood Ranch Remembers is set for 9 -10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 on Lakewood Ranch Main Street. The public is invited to attend.

A remembrance cube monument designed by Fawley Bryant and constructed by Willis Smith is located under the breezeway adjacent to the Lakewood Ranch Information Center, 8131 Lakewood Main Street.

Planned for Lakewood Ranch Remembers: 9 a.m. – A moment of silence, 9 .-9:30 a.m. – speakers and tribute performances, 9:30 a.m. – signing of the monument.

Special commemorative coins have been minted to mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack of Sept. 11, 2001. provided photo

▪ A commemoration is planned 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Patriot Plaza at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota. The public is invited to the event, which is being organized by the Sarasota Ministerial Association.

In the days leading up to the commemoration, citizens will be able to choose a person who was killed on Sept. 11 and represent each by standing at the appropriate time. Names of the deceased can be selected by visiting https://bit.ly/911FREETickets . During the commemoration all will be invited to stand for individuals selected from those who died during the attacks.

In attendance will be Rep. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, Most Rev. Frank J. Dewane, bishop of the Diocese of Venice, the Rt. Rev. Dabney T. Smith, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southwest Florida, NAACP President Trevor Harvey, Sarasota Sheriff Kurt Hoffman, local police and fire chiefs, mayors, commissioners, clergy, a community chorus, military officers and veterans.

Special commemorative coins have been minted to mark the occasion, and will be presented to first responders, veterans, active-duty military, Sarasota Elk Lodges, and 9/11 survivors in attendance.

A procession of all clergy and distinguished presenters will begin the service. The community chorus and accompaniment will be comprised of members of Booker High School VPA Chamber Choir; State College of Florida Chamber Choir; Choral Artists of Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble Brass Quintet, and members from congregations and other musical organizations throughout the Sarasota area.

Those arriving before 5:55 p.m., may place memorabilia of their chosen fallen on the gallery surrounding the American ”flag of flowers.” Internet seraches such as http://www.cnn.com/SPECIALS/2001/memorial/lists/by-name/ may be helpful in locating information on the 9/11 fallen.

All are encouraged to get information and volunteer by going to https://bit.ly/911FREETickets.

In consideration of COVID-19 and its variants, masks are recommended for those attending this outdoor event. Volunteers and program participants will be required to wear masks. As September 11 approaches, the protocol will be updated to comply with government mandates and local conditions. The rain date will be 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12.