Teen ‘struggling to swim’ vanishes in rough surf at Florida beach, Coast Guard says

A search is continuing for a teen who vanished Wednesday while swimming at a Destin, Florida, beach, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

Watchstanders with the agency’s Mobile sector were alerted to a distressed swimmer at Henderson Beach State Park around 6:45 p.m., according to a news release.

Friends said the 14-year-old was “struggling to swim” in surf about 200 feet off the beach when he went under and never resurfaced.

Crews launched a 45-foot Response Boat crew from its station in Destin, in addition to an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.

Officials said the teen, who wasn’t publicly named, was last seen wearing gray shorts.

“Coast Guard crews searched through the night and are currently still searching for the boy,” the release says, adding that personnel with the Okaloosa Sheriff’s County Office and Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are helping in the effort.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coast Guard’s Sector Mobile Command Center at 251-441-6211.

