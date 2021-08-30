Stone monument falls and crushes 5-year-old playing with her sister, Georgia cops say

Bella Bennett Pierce County Schools

A 5-year-old girl was playing outside when a stone monument toppled onto her in southeast Georgia, officials said.

The child died after she was rushed to a hospital with injuries on Sunday night, the Blackshear Police Department told WJXT.

The girl, kindergartener Bella Bennett, was playing with her 8-year-old sister when a monument fell and crushed her, Police Chief Chris Wright told news outlets. Officials said it happened at the Lee Street Resource Center, roughly 80 miles northwest of Jacksonville, Florida.

A photo on the WSB-TV website shows the monument had been standing in a grassy area in front of a flagpole.

Bella was taken to a medical center in nearby Waycross, Georgia, before she was airlifted to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Florida, WJAX reported. The girl later died.

The Pierce County School System in a statement said it was “heartbroken” over the loss of a student.

“Bella was a kindergarten student at Blackshear Elementary,” the district said in the emailed statement. “She loved to play with her friends at school and staff say she loved horses. We pray for the family and intend to help the family in any way that the school system can.”

A representative from the Blackshear Police Department didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for information on Monday.

