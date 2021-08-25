Paris Hilton snags chic beachside estate in California for $8.4 million. Take a peek

Night view Screen grab from Realtor

At one time, socialite hotel heiress Paris Hilton ruled the reality TV airwaves, but now she’s looking to gaze upon ocean waves directly outside her brand new beachfront digs in Malibu, California that she and her fiancee Carter Reum snagged for $8.4 million, multiple outlets, including Dirt, reported.

Hilton was a longtime resident of Beverly Hills, yet she and Reum, who is the son of the late Robert Reum, are looking to start a family in the stunning, yet laid-back, ocean adjacent city, Haute Residence reported.

The 3-bedroom, 3-bath home includes wraparound windows that showcase breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, stone tile floors, recessed lighting, a deck, granite countertops, hot tub and more all spaced out over almost 3,000-square feet.

Dirt reported that the house last exchanged hands for the same amount of money in 2004 when the late Tom Pollock – former chairman of Universal Pictures – bought the home.

Hilton shot a promo for her Netflix show “Cooking with Paris” inside the new home.

Hilton is currently planning her marriage to Reum, which will be a three-day event where the bride will have 10 different “costume” changes, she said on “The Tonight Show.”