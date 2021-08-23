National
Late-night boating crash launches six people into lake, killing one, Texas cops say
One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a late-night boating accident, police in Little Elm, Texas, say.
Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, a boat carrying six people smashed into rocks underneath the FM 720 bridge, launching everyone into Lake Lewisville, according to the Little Elm Police Department.
One person died at the scene, likely due to a head injury, police said. A second passenger was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Police did not comment on the severity of their injuries.
Everyone involved has been accounted for, LEPD said. The identity of the person who died was not released as of Monday afternoon.
Game wardens with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are investigating.
