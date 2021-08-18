National
Two Frank Lloyd Wright homes on private NY island list for $9.5 million. Take a look
A 10-acre private island on Lake Mahopac in Carmel, New York, is the setting of two Frank Lloyd Wright-designed houses that have landed on the real estate market for $9.5 million.
Wright, considered the “greatest American architect of all-time,” by the American Institute of Architects, designed the cottage in the 1950s. The main four-bedroom residence was based off of Wright’s drawings and built by Thomas A. Heinz in the 2000s, the Times Union reported.
“An architectural masterpiece showcasing the pinnacle of design and engineering, the property offers an amazing backdrop for living and entertaining surrounded by the stunning beauty of the 593-acre lake,” the listing on DouglasElliman says.
“A second guest house, tea house, beach, dock and helipad add to the many pleasures of this pristine oasis, ideally located 1 hour north of New York City. A quick helicopter ride from Manhattan or Westchester Airport, or a 5-minute boat ride from the mainland insure easy access to this extraordinary setting.”
The homes aren’t just for everyone, as Margaret Harrington, the listing agent, told the Times Union.
“It’s really for the collector,” Harrington said. “It’s for someone looking for something extremely unique that has the appreciation for this style of architecture and cares for the preservation of the design.”
There’s an interesting story behind the home known as the Massaro House: A.K. Chahroudi, an engineer, commissioned Wright to design the home on the island, but couldn’t afford the $50,000 it would take to build the home he wanted, so Wright designed a smaller cottage. The main house wasn’t built until the 1990s, when Joseph Massaro, a sheet metal contractor, stepped in and purchased the island. For $700,000, Massaro hired Heinz, a Wright historian, to complete the house based off the legendary architect’s drawings, If It’s Hip, It’s Here reported.
Since the house was built without Wright’s permission after his death, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation will not recognize the Massaro House as an official Wright creation, the Times Union said.
The cottage — or guest home, rather — is recognized.
