Woman rams parked car, then shoots and kills man who came to her aid, Texas police say

Two people were killed when a crash turned into a shooting in Texas, cops say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two people were killed and two others injured when a crash in a residential area of Texas led to a shooting, cops say.

Police in San Antonio say a woman in her 20s or 30s crashed at a high rate of speed into a parked vehicle in a residential area around 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to a live stream by KABB. When the owner of the vehicle and two others came to check on the woman, she came out of her car and opened fire.

The woman, who Officer Cory Schuler said was “unprovoked,” shot all three people. The owner of the vehicle, in his 50s according to Schuler, died at an area hospital. A woman in her 50s and a teenage boy were hospitalized and listed in critical condition, Schuler said.

As the shooting was taking place, a neighbor came to aid the victims and shot the driver multiple times, police said. She died at the scene, according to Schuler.

The neighbor who shot and killed the woman is unlikely to face charges, the officer said.

Police continued to investigate the crash and shootings Thursday morning. It’s unclear why the initial shooting took place or if the woman was under the influence when she crashed her vehicle.

“It was a significant crash,” Schuler said. “Enough that people came to the aid just to check on the driver’s well being.”

The names of the man and woman killed have not been publicly disclosed.

