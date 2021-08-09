Texas cottage with chicken coop theme wins a high honor from Airbnb. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Airbnb

A delightful cottage with a unique decorating theme in Austin, Texas, managed to nab a top spot on a popular Airbnb list last month.

The Chicken Coop Tiny Cottage grabbed the title of “Most Hospitable” in the Lone Star State. Airbnb lists includes the top vacation home in each state.

To earn the coveted title, each Airbnb abode must meet certain standards, according to the site, including:

“Hosts had to have achieved 100% 5-star ratings in the following categories: Cleanliness, Check-in and Communication.”

“Minimum number of reviews at 100.”

The Chicken Coop Tiny Cottage has a 4.98 rating with 367 reviews as of Aug. 9.

The studio is conveniently close to downtown Austin and has a charming décor theme — but no real chickens, unfortunately.

“Chicken decor makes for a peaceful nest to roost your head,” the listing on Airbnb says. “The 160-square-foot cottage is cozy yet efficiently arranged for your all needs and comfort. Tranquil and private courtyard/flowers provide an egg-cellent place to chill after a long day of pecking around Austin. Rise with the chickens (or not!) and enjoy hot coffee or tea in the privacy of your own little coop.”

The hosts seemed excited by the news, according to Dallas Culture Map.

“Upon being informed of this distinction, (one of the hosts) told us that their high cleaning standards were passed down from her father, who owned a cleaning-product company. As a result, they now employ an outstanding cleaner who is just as picky as they are,” Airbnb said in a news release, Dallas Culture Map reported.

The host also offered this advice: “If it looks a little worn, replace it. Have two of everything in case you don’t have time to clean it in between,” according to the Airbnb release.

The cost to vacation at the cottage is $73 a night.

