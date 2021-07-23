National
64-year-old back flips into Lake of the Ozarks and doesn’t resurface, Missouri cops say
An Illinois man drowned after back flipping into Lake of the Ozarks, police said.
Christopher McClain, 64, did the backflip off a high dive from a deck and didn’t resurface Thursday evening, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
He was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour and a half after the incident. McClain’s body was taken to a funeral home.
He was not wearing a life jacket, police said.
McClain was from Lincolnshire, a suburb of Chicago in Lake County, Illinois.
