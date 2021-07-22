Watch moment seagull smacks teen in face during amusement park ride in New Jersey

A teen strapped into a plummeting amusement park ride got smacked in the face by a passing seagull, and the resulting video has become a smashing hit on social media.

Lasting just 18 seconds, the footage shows the teen was in mid scream when the bird slammed into her face and was pressed into her mouth as the amusement ride raced forward.

The teen continues to scream, while pealing the bird off her face with one hand, the video shows.

It happened last week at Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, New Jersey, and the video was posted July 12 on YouTube. It has since gotten nearly 160,000 views.

Passengers on the ride travel at speeds of more than 75 mph, the park says, which explains why the bird was momentarily stuck.

The teen was identified as 13-year-old Kiley Holman of Weatherly, Pennsylvania, and she was at the park celebrating a friend’s birthday, station WPVI reports.

“I waited until we spun over and then I quickly took (the bird) off me ... I didn’t know if it was going to hurt me,” she told NJ Advance Media. “The seagull just flew away. The only thing that happened to me was a little tiny cut.”

The bird’s beak was pressed to her neck, but Kiley she waited to remove it out of fear she might “fall out of the ride,” station WCAU reported.

“I always wanted to catch a seagull,” Kiley told the station. “I guess that’s my way of catching it.”

The video was recorded by Robert Reed, the father of the girl celebrating a birthday, the station said.

It happened on the pier’s Springshot, a “cannonball” thrill ride that uses “spring power and steel aircraft cables send you straight up into the air,” according to the park’s website.