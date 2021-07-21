Big snails that can grow bigger than softballs found in Texas airport luggage, feds say

U.S. Customs and Border Protection found Giant Land Snails, or Banana Rasp Snails, in luggage at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas. Photo from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Snails that can grow bigger than softballs were found inside a traveler’s bags at a Texas airport, officials say.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agriculture specialists opened luggage at GeorgeBush Intercontinental Airport in Houston earlier this month and discovered 15 Giant Land Snails with fresh leaves to eat inside plastic bags. They also found about a quarter-pound of beef.

The passenger traveling from Nigeria initially only declared the dried beef and later added the live snails to her declaration, officials say.

Also known as Banana Rasp Snails, they can grow over 8 inches tall and 5 inches in diameter and U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the species poses a “serious threat” to agriculture, ecosystems and human health.

The snail is a vector for “rat lungworm,” a parasitic worm that can cause rare forms of meningitis.

The snails intercepted at the airport were turned over to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the snails are primarily spread on produce or intentionally by people for food and “folk medicine.” They’re also sometimes found in U.S. pet shops, officials say.

“Our agriculture specialists remain vigilant in protecting the U.S. from foreign animal and plant disease that could threaten U.S. crop production and livestock industry or be transmitted to humans,” Houston Customs and Border Protection Port Director Shawn Polley said in a statement.