Boy dies while attempting TikTok ‘Blackout’ challenge, Oklahoma police say

FILE - This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. (AP Photo/File) AP

A dangerous TikTok challenge is blamed in the death of an Oklahoma boy, media outlets report.

The boy was found unresponsive Monday at an apartment complex in Bethany, an Oklahoma City suburb, KOKH reported. He was rushed to a children’s hospital, where he died Tuesday morning, the news outlet reported.

His name and age weren’t released Tuesday.

The boy’s family told investigators he was attempting the social media “Blackout” challenge before he died, KWTV reported, and police noticed “ligature marks” on his neck. In the “Blackout” challenge, a person chokes themselves until passing out.

“The loss of a loved one is very traumatic to all and our condolences go out to the family. We would like to warn parents to stay involved with their children and take the time to look what they are doing on social media,” the Bethany Police Department said in a news release, according to KOCO.

After a 12-year-old died attempting the challenge in Colorado, TikTok told Newsweek that it blocks hashtags and searches “to discourage people from participating in or sharing potentially dangerous content” and deletes content that “glorifies dangerous behavior.”

The trend has been around for years — predating TikTok — and led to the deaths of dozens of children, including at least 82 from the years 1995 to 2007, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The investigation into the boy’s death is ongoing, according to KWTV.